Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 210.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,931 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,938,000.

QUAL opened at $138.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

