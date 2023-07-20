Money Concepts Capital Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Money Concepts Capital Corp trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,689 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 145,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $26.77 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

