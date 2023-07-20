Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENPH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $313,604.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.86 per share, for a total transaction of $549,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $258.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.66.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $185.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.11. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.27. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.