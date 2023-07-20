Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,804 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Daktronics were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daktronics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,970,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 186,636 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Daktronics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,179,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 368,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Daktronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 1,231.4% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,241,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,148,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.73 million, a P/E ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.19. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Daktronics Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DAKT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Daktronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Daktronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

(Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor light emitting diodes (LED) video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.