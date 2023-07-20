Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD)

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $73.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DD. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.75.

Shares of DD stock opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

