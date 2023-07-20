Morgan Stanley Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 45,531 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 10% compared to the average daily volume of 41,219 call options.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Shares of MS opened at $93.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.12. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.