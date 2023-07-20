Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Boosted by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 136.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 139,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,570 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,350,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.54, for a total value of $14,527,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,684,065.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.67.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $291.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.71. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

