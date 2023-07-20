Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 22.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Nasdaq Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NDAQ opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

In related news, Director Steven D. Black purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Nasdaq by 121.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.44.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

