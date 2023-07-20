National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 1,676.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $52,000. 73.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NFG opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $717.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

