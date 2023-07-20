Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 1.5 %

NTZ stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

