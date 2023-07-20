NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,546.92

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,546.92 ($20.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,510 ($19.74). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,558 ($20.37), with a volume of 36,947 shares.
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,546.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,561.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £725.50 million, a P/E ratio of -842.16 and a beta of 0.80.
NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners
About NB Private Equity Partners
NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.
