NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,546.92

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,546.92 ($20.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,510 ($19.74). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,558 ($20.37), with a volume of 36,947 shares.

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,546.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,561.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £725.50 million, a P/E ratio of -842.16 and a beta of 0.80.

NB Private Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at NB Private Equity Partners

About NB Private Equity Partners

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Trudi Clark bought 1,247 shares of NB Private Equity Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,590 ($20.79) per share, for a total transaction of £19,827.30 ($25,924.82). Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

