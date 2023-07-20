Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.50.

NYSE:HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $300.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

