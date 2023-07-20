Nicole Damato Sells 1,866 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $13,192.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,363.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nicole Damato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicole Damato sold 411 shares of InnovAge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $2,909.88.
- On Monday, July 10th, Nicole Damato sold 6,422 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $45,596.20.
- On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicole Damato sold 4,173 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $30,379.44.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Nicole Damato sold 2,101 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $15,253.26.
OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.10. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in InnovAge by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.
