Nicole Damato Sells 1,866 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $13,192.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,363.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicole Damato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Nicole Damato sold 411 shares of InnovAge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $2,909.88.

On Monday, July 10th, Nicole Damato sold 6,422 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $45,596.20.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicole Damato sold 4,173 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $30,379.44.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicole Damato sold 2,101 shares of InnovAge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $15,253.26.

InnovAge Price Performance

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.10. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $172.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in InnovAge by 533.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of InnovAge by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

