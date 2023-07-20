NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Chairman Mark G. Parker Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $109.88 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.72.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global downgraded shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

