Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Bought by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.0329 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

