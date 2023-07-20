Northland Securities Trims Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Target Price to $6.00

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.76.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.0329 dividend. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.8% during the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 16,773,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,359,000 after purchasing an additional 135,005 shares in the last quarter. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.