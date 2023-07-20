Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1,817.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,676 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

