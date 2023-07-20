Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Ocwen Financial Price Performance
NYSE OCN opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $254.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.04. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16.
Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.63 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Company Profile
Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.
