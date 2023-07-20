Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Ocwen Financial Price Performance

NYSE OCN opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.22. The stock has a market cap of $254.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.04. Ocwen Financial has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.16.

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.63 million. Ocwen Financial had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. Analysts forecast that Ocwen Financial will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ocwen Financial

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

Featured Stories

