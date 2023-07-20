Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 108.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $390.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

ODFL opened at $395.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $333.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $411.57.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

