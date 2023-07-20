Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $99.23 and last traded at $98.45, with a volume of 196718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.23.

The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $152,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,500 shares of company stock worth $12,073,741 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 44.2% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 293,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,862,000 after purchasing an additional 54,194 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 26.9% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.03.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.