ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.77.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

ON stock opened at $101.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $54.93 and a fifty-two week high of $105.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.96.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $2,025,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,648,818.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 11,310 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,623,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 22,500 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $2,025,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 573,812 shares in the company, valued at $51,648,818.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,036 shares of company stock valued at $6,721,539. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after buying an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

