OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

