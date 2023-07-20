Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEGRF. Morgan Stanley lowered Pennon Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 780 ($10.20) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($12.16) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Stock Performance

PEGRF stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.