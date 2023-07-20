Pinterest Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 56,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average volume of 40,269 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Pinterest from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,224,165.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 11,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $238,128.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,165.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,375 shares of company stock valued at $16,235,458. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.