Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 56,206 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average volume of 40,269 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,375 shares of company stock worth $16,235,458. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pinterest Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 29.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.