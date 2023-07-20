Pinterest Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 56,206 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average volume of 40,269 call options.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pinterest from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pinterest from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $1,591,685.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $1,591,685.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 384,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,605.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 632,375 shares of company stock worth $16,235,458. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.