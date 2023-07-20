Polaris (NYSE:PII) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PII. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Polaris from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.55.

Polaris Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.06. Polaris has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polaris

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

