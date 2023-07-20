PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLM opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. PolyMet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

About PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

