Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.67

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.67 and last traded at C$37.64, with a volume of 69701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.38.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 94.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.
Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.
