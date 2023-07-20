Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.67

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$37.67 and last traded at C$37.64, with a volume of 69701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POW shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Power Co. of Canada Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 107.64, a current ratio of 94.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

Power Co. of Canada Announces Dividend

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$13.47 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7452165 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.00%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

