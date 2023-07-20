PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Citigroup

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $161.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PPG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.24.

PPG Industries stock opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $107.40 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in PPG Industries by 90.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

