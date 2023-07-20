Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 86.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

PLD stock opened at $122.85 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $138.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.