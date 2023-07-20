ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.22

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.22 and last traded at $23.23, with a volume of 1035763 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.