Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.48

Purplebricks Group plc (LON:PURP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.25 ($0.00). Purplebricks Group shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 16,646,898 shares changing hands.
Purplebricks Group Stock Down 3.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.35. The firm has a market cap of £951,111.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Purplebricks Group Company Profile
Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. The company provides services and technology to sell or let residential properties in the United Kingdom on behalf of the owner or landlord. It also engages in the letting of residential properties; and the provision of mortgage advisory services.
