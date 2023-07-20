Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Summit Insights upgraded Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KGI Securities raised Qorvo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.52.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.16.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Qorvo will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 16,643 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Qorvo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 670,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

