QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.96.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $124.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.63. The stock has a market cap of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 28,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 24,651 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,040 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

