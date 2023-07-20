Raffi Babikian Sells 49,000 Shares of Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Raffi Babikian sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total value of C$19,110.00.

Laramide Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE:LAM opened at C$0.39 on Thursday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.34 and a 1 year high of C$0.64. The stock has a market cap of C$86.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Laramide Resources (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

