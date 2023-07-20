Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

RYN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rayonier from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, May 15th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 51job reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier stock opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rayonier has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Rayonier had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth $376,137,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after buying an additional 721,081 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,938,000 after buying an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 31.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,624,000 after buying an additional 345,821 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

