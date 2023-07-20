Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Shares Down 5.1%

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.31. 89,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 186,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$260.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Company Profile

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

