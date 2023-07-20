Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 155 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,515 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of V stock opened at $241.42 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $452.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,727 shares of company stock worth $38,891,141 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

