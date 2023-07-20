Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $319.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

