Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Rentokil Initial were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $81,252,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $79,818,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $72,233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,291,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSE RTO opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Rentokil Initial plc has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $41.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.70.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

