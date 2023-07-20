Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) in the last few weeks:

7/18/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $255.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $265.00 to $260.00.

7/17/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $270.00 to $255.00.

7/12/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $280.00 to $275.00.

6/29/2023 – Tractor Supply had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $265.00 to $245.00.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $211.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.71 and a 200 day moving average of $227.39. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $1,814,707.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,703. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,838.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,147 shares of company stock worth $6,612,685 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

