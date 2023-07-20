Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Retractable Technologies stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Retractable Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.60 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the third quarter worth $52,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.