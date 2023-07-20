Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Ribbon Communications from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Ribbon Communications Stock Up 13.8 %

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $577.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.98. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.97 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,103.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 284.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,570,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039,284 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 6,678,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,840,000 after purchasing an additional 100,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,750 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,040,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,537 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,125,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 280,524 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

