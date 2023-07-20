Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Samsonite International Stock Down 0.7 %

Samsonite International stock opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.21.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 37.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Samsonite International will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags in North America, Asia, Europe, and Latin America. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.