Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.56

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.56 and last traded at $27.25, with a volume of 16264 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sapiens International

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $124.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.13 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.