Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.01

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 282530 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.63.

Savers Value Village Stock Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

