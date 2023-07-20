Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.34. The company has a market cap of $293.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

