Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,750 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Shell (LON:SHEL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,950 ($38.57) to GBX 2,750 ($35.96) in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHEL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.23) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,907 ($38.01) to GBX 3,268 ($42.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.76) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.26) to GBX 2,800 ($36.61) in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.92) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,002.30 ($39.26).

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at GBX 2,387.50 ($31.22) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,333.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,386.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The company has a market capitalization of £160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.67. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 2,002.50 ($26.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($34.17).

Shell Announces Dividend

About Shell

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s payout ratio is 1,945.03%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

