Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 4.3%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$86.30 and last traded at C$86.73. 892,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,835,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$90.63.

Shopify Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock has a market cap of C$107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.04.

About Shopify

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.